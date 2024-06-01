Brooks Jensen's WWE Status Confirmed Amid Social Media Speculations

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Recent rumors surrounding Brooks Jensen's WWE status have been put to rest. According to Fightful Select, the NXT Superstar remains with WWE and is not going anywhere.

The speculation began when Jensen posted his booking email on social media, hinting that he was no longer affiliated with WWE. However, sources within the company have clarified that this is not the case.

During a non-televised WWE NXT live event in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, May 31, 2024, Jensen's actions provided some insight into the situation. He occupied a previously reserved ringside seat, holding a sign that read, "Bret would book this better." After a confrontation with security, Jensen threw the sign and protested, leading to his ejection from the venue.

An additional source within NXT confirmed that Jensen has been present at recent NXT events. This source also revealed that Jensen's social media antics are part of a new character and storyline he is developing.

Jensen's recent behavior included sneaking into the crowd at an NXT Level Up taping, which quickly gained attention on social media.