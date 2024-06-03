Another Shock TNA Wrestling Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As initially reported by Fightful, Lou D'Angeli has parted ways with TNA. Known to many as "Sign Guy Dudley" from his ECW days, D'Angeli's influence extended far beyond the ring. He served significant roles behind the scenes in both WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

D'Angeli was WWE's Director of Marketing from 2006 to 2010 before moving to Cirque de Soleil and later joining TNA. According to PWInsider, his departure followed a meeting with Anthem executives last week, where it was mutually decided to end their professional relationship.

D'Angeli is not the only notable departure from TNA. RD Evans, a member of the creative team, resigned last week. Additionally, David Sahadi, who served as TNA's head of production, has also been let go. These exits come shortly after Scott D'Amore's departure in February, signaling significant changes within the organization.