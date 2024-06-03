WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Naomi Suggests Women Deserve Equal Pay & TV Time in WWE

Posted By: James Walsh on Jun 03, 2024

While speaking to Fault Magazine, WWE star Naomi commented on the state of women’s wrestling in 2024…

“I think now is the best the business has ever been for a female wrestler thanks to women over the decades continuously breaking down barriers. I’ve seen a lot of growth and change in the industry since I started my career in 2009 with the way women are represented and treated in the business! Slowly but showly women wrestlers have and are continuing to prove that we are draws, deserve the tv time and wages equal to the men.”

Naomi was also asked how she would respond to people who say practicing femininity is at odds with contact sports like wrestling. Here was Naomi’s response…

“I think the women of WWE proves that theory to be wrong lol. Women wrestlers have always proven even from the beginning that women can do it all. We are wives, mothers, business women, very unique performing athletes, and somehow make it look easy.”

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
