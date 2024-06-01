Bill Goldberg Seemingly Refers to Bret Hart as "The Moron I Kicked in the Head"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with The Von Erich Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg shared his thoughts on the fleeting recognition of wrestlers' accomplishments:

“Hey dude, you saw how easily it was that people forgot about me and the fact that I go out there and absolutely smashed people and then leave? Now that the audacity to think that any of these morons could stand two seconds with me? It’s funny that people’s identities get wiped away quite quickly. The current generation and the next, they’re completely dependent on what people tell them and what they see on the internet. It’s a shame that these morons that didn’t feel the excitement or can understand the excitement when my music hit, when I blow smoke out of my nose, and nine times out of ten, you really had to question whether I was hurting the guy, and that’s the fine line that you have gotta walk. Granted, unfortunately, a couple times, [Scott] Steiner, I’m not even gonna mention his name, the moron I kicked in the head, but unfortunately, things like that happen. It’s a rough business. As long as there’s not malicious intent, I mean, hey bro, you’re in the wrong business if you bitch and moan about getting slapped or getting punched errantly. It’s just a different day and age, it just is.”

Goldberg seemingly referenced his infamous kick to Bret Hart’s head at the 1999 WCW Starrcade PPV event, which ended Hart’s career. Over the years, Bret Hart has voiced his frustrations, and in an interview from the spring of 2022, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”