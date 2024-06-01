Gable Steveson Swaps Wrestling Ring for Football Field, Signs with Buffalo Bills

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Gable Steveson is transitioning from wrestling to football. After signing a multi-year contract with WWE in 2021, Steveson had limited TV appearances, including a no-contest match with Baron Corbin at an NXT event. He hadn't wrestled since February before being released by WWE.

Today, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Steveson is joining the Buffalo Bills on a three-year rookie deal, where he will play on the defensive line. In an interview with ESPN, Steveson expressed his excitement, stating, "I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football."

Steveson aims to join Bob Hayes as the only individuals to win both an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl ring.