WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Gable Steveson Swaps Wrestling Ring for Football Field, Signs with Buffalo Bills

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 01, 2024

Gable Steveson Swaps Wrestling Ring for Football Field, Signs with Buffalo Bills

Gable Steveson is transitioning from wrestling to football. After signing a multi-year contract with WWE in 2021, Steveson had limited TV appearances, including a no-contest match with Baron Corbin at an NXT event. He hadn't wrestled since February before being released by WWE.

Today, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Steveson is joining the Buffalo Bills on a three-year rookie deal, where he will play on the defensive line. In an interview with ESPN, Steveson expressed his excitement, stating, "I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football."

Steveson aims to join Bob Hayes as the only individuals to win both an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl ring.

Becky Lynch Enters Free Agent Market

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Becky Lynch, known as “The Man,” officially became a free agent as her WWE [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Jun 01, 2024 02:23PM


Tags: #wwe #gable steveson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87775/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π