Backstage Update on This Week's TNA Wrestling Cuts

More information has emerged about the recent TNA Wrestling cuts.

As reported earlier via PWInsider.com, “a number of departures as part of cutbacks made by Anthem management.”

Notable exits include Dave Sahadi, who served as TNA Wrestling's Creative Director and broadcast Director for 18 years under previous ownerships, and RD Evans, who was head of creative and a Producer. Additionally, several members from the live events division were let go as part of a “restructuring.”

According to Fightful Select, Lou D’Angeli, known as Lou E. Dangerously during his ECW days, was also released. D’Angeli held the position of Vice President of Marketing at Anthem Sports Group and TNA Wrestling.

Another undisclosed name was reported to be from a similar department within the company, but was not a familiar figure to many in the wrestling community.