WWE Adopts New Strategy for Marketing Live Events

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “There has been a change in philosophy in WWE regarding purchasing television ad time.”
Previously, WWE would buy ads through local cable companies on RAW and SmackDown, and sometimes NXT, to promote house shows. For instance, they would purchase ads on RAW and SmackDown for the MSG holiday show in the New York market.
However, for a June 1st house show in White Plains, they stopped airing ads six weeks ago. Additionally, there are no ads for the upcoming set of SmackDown TV tapings at Madison Square Garden.
Meltzer wrote, “We were told that the new philosophy in the market, and many other if not all markets, is to discontinue doing this for the foreseeable future. This directive was put into place before last week’s merging of the UFC and WWE live event departments. They are increasing emails to people on their list for upcoming shows, which is less costly.”
⚡ Shawn Michaels Hints at "Exciting Announcements" Ahead for WWE NXT
WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels recently spoke with KTNV Channel 13 in Las Vegas, NV, promoting the upcoming NXT Battleground 2024 premium [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 31, 2024 05:34PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com