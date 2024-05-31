WWE Adopts New Strategy for Marketing Live Events

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “There has been a change in philosophy in WWE regarding purchasing television ad time.”

Previously, WWE would buy ads through local cable companies on RAW and SmackDown, and sometimes NXT, to promote house shows. For instance, they would purchase ads on RAW and SmackDown for the MSG holiday show in the New York market.

However, for a June 1st house show in White Plains, they stopped airing ads six weeks ago. Additionally, there are no ads for the upcoming set of SmackDown TV tapings at Madison Square Garden.

Meltzer wrote, “We were told that the new philosophy in the market, and many other if not all markets, is to discontinue doing this for the foreseeable future. This directive was put into place before last week’s merging of the UFC and WWE live event departments. They are increasing emails to people on their list for upcoming shows, which is less costly.”