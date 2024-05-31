WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Adopts New Strategy for Marketing Live Events

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 31, 2024

WWE Adopts New Strategy for Marketing Live Events

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “There has been a change in philosophy in WWE regarding purchasing television ad time.”

Previously, WWE would buy ads through local cable companies on RAW and SmackDown, and sometimes NXT, to promote house shows. For instance, they would purchase ads on RAW and SmackDown for the MSG holiday show in the New York market.

However, for a June 1st house show in White Plains, they stopped airing ads six weeks ago. Additionally, there are no ads for the upcoming set of SmackDown TV tapings at Madison Square Garden.

Meltzer wrote, “We were told that the new philosophy in the market, and many other if not all markets, is to discontinue doing this for the foreseeable future. This directive was put into place before last week’s merging of the UFC and WWE live event departments. They are increasing emails to people on their list for upcoming shows, which is less costly.”

Shawn Michaels Hints at "Exciting Announcements" Ahead for WWE NXT

WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels recently spoke with KTNV Channel 13 in Las Vegas, NV, promoting the upcoming NXT Battleground 2024 premium [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 31, 2024 05:34PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe live

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87769/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π