Early Pay-Per-View Buy Estimates for AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Early estimates for this year's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view buys are in.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the event on May 26, 2024, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, drew an estimated 133,000 buys.

Numbers are slow due to the Memorial Day weekend, but TV buys were up 9.5% compared to AEW Dynasty 2024 on April 21. U.S. streaming numbers also increased, while international streaming remained steady.

However, TV numbers are significantly lower than last year's AEW Double or Nothing 2023, though streaming helps balance the total.

Overall, buys are expected to be slightly down from last year's 140,000. The live gate for the 2024 event was just under $800,000 with a paid attendance of 7,500 (9,000 total), down from the 2023 event's nearly $900,000 gate and 9,000 paid attendance (10,500 total).