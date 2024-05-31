WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE President Nick Khan Attends Independent Wrestling Show

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 31, 2024

WWE President Nick Khan was at a pro wrestling show on Thursday night, but it wasn't a WWE event.

PWInsider reports that Nick Khan was seen in the balcony at the Sukeban Los Angeles event on May 30, 2024. He wasn't shown on camera during the event, which featured AEW's Renee Paquette as part of the announce team.

This isn't Khan's first non-WWE appearance this year; he was also at the GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA, which included WWE talents like Shayna Baszler.

Also at the Sukeban L.A. show were hip-hop artist Saweetie, DJ Diplo, numerous models and actors, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

Source: PWInsider
