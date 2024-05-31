Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return on Hold Amid Legal Issues

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Fans hoping to see Brock Lesnar return to WWE television soon will be disappointed by the latest update on his status.

WWE has been distancing itself from Lesnar due to the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon and WWE, in which a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion is named. The same day the lawsuit became public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as that former champion.

WWE has removed the former WWE Champion from its plans, including matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar hasn’t been cleared by WWE’s legal team.

Meltzer wrote, “Regarding any rumors of Lesnar returning, he has to be cleared by WWE legal (remember WWE is still a defendant in the Janel Grant lawsuit), and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Until Lesnar is cleared, he won’t be returning to WWE television. The lawsuit is currently delayed.