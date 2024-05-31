WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return on Hold Amid Legal Issues

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 31, 2024

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return on Hold Amid Legal Issues

Fans hoping to see Brock Lesnar return to WWE television soon will be disappointed by the latest update on his status.

WWE has been distancing itself from Lesnar due to the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon and WWE, in which a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion is named. The same day the lawsuit became public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as that former champion.

WWE has removed the former WWE Champion from its plans, including matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar hasn’t been cleared by WWE’s legal team.

Meltzer wrote, “Regarding any rumors of Lesnar returning, he has to be cleared by WWE legal (remember WWE is still a defendant in the Janel Grant lawsuit), and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Until Lesnar is cleared, he won’t be returning to WWE television. The lawsuit is currently delayed.

Ric Flair Guided Kurt Angle to Choose WWE Over WCW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared a pivotal moment in Kurt Angle [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 31, 2024 11:29AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87760/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π