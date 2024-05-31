Ric Flair Guided Kurt Angle to Choose WWE Over WCW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he shared a pivotal moment in Kurt Angle's career. Flair proudly recounted how he convinced Angle to join WWE instead of WCW.

“I was working for WCW when I saw Kurt, and he asked where he should go. I called Vince right there from the gym and said, ‘You don’t want to go to Atlanta, brother. You will get lost.’”

Flair provided more details about this encounter when prompted.

“We were at a gym in Nashville, Tennessee,” Flair recalled. “I had met Kurt several times, and he came over saying he was considering wrestling and asked about WCW. I told him to give me a minute, went to the locker room, called Vince, and got Kurt on the phone. Two weeks later, he was training with Dory Funk Jr.”