Arn Anderson on Cody Rhodes: “He Loves The Business, He Has A Lineage Of Second To None”

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently shared his insights on an episode of his ARN podcast, discussing various topics including the comparison between wrestlers Bobby Eaton and Barry Windham.

Anderson said, “Wow. God, I don’t even know if that’s answerable. You know, they were both phenomenal in their own way, because they’re completely different. I would really have to — you know, it’s such a great question, I’m gonna have to flip a coin and rule it a toss-up. Because they worked completely differently. Barry was 6’6, 6’7, 240 pounds and worked like a guy Brad Armstrong’s size. Bobby was just flawless in everything he did, period. There was nothing Bobby couldn’t do. And then when you go back and you watch him drop a knee off the top or drop a leg off the top or any of that kind of stuff, you just go, ‘Good Lord.’ So great question.”

Regarding Cody Rhodes' post-WrestleMania XL win celebration, Anderson commented:

“I did not see it. But I saw clips of the aftermath. And the fact that he was appreciated to that degree by his company, I mean that’s a guy that — if you own a wrestling company, why wouldn’t you want him as a predominant player with your company. He looks the part, he’s a gentleman. He’s a professional, he’s a tremendous talent. He loves the business, he has a lineage second to none. You know, with his brother and his father, I mean all these positive things. And he’s a guy that when you need a match, if you need 40 minutes tonight, no question. ‘Cody, you got 40 minutes in you?’ ‘Not a problem.’ Everybody can’t do that, and continue to keep the level that you need to for a 40-45 minute match. They know what they got; they’re glad to get him back. You know, and you can tell that. He’s an all-around pro.”

