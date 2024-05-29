Tommaso Ciampa Advances to WWE Speed Semifinals, Upcoming Match Announced

On today's episode of WWE Speed, Tommaso Ciampa triumphed over Ludwig Kaiser with his signature Fairy Tale Ending finisher. This victory propels the Psycho Killer into the next round, where he will face the winner of the upcoming match between Andrade El Idolo and Karl Anderson. The winner of this semifinal bout will earn the right to challenge Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship.
The clash between Andrade El Idolo and Karl Anderson is scheduled for next week. Stay tuned to Wrestling Headlines for the latest updates.
TODAY ON #WWESpeed 🚨 #DIY's @CiampaWWE takes on Imperium's @wwe_kaiser! Who will move forward in this No. 1 Contender's Tournament? 👀 pic.twitter.com/e1GV7ej2hi— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2024
