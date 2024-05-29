WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tommaso Ciampa Advances to WWE Speed Semifinals, Upcoming Match Announced

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

Tommaso Ciampa Advances to WWE Speed Semifinals, Upcoming Match Announced

On today's episode of WWE Speed, Tommaso Ciampa triumphed over Ludwig Kaiser with his signature Fairy Tale Ending finisher. This victory propels the Psycho Killer into the next round, where he will face the winner of the upcoming match between Andrade El Idolo and Karl Anderson. The winner of this semifinal bout will earn the right to challenge Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship.

The clash between Andrade El Idolo and Karl Anderson is scheduled for next week. Stay tuned to Wrestling Headlines for the latest updates.

