WATCH: Disney Drops Trailer for "Moana 2" Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

Disney has released the trailer for "Moana 2" following the 2016 hit "Moana."

Auliʻi Cravalho returns as Moana, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. Directed by David G. Derrick Jr. and produced by Osnat Shurer, the movie promises new adventures as Moana receives a call from her wayfinding ancestors, leading her into uncharted and dangerous waters.

Originally planned as a Disney+ series, "Moana 2" will hit theaters on November 27, 2024. Watch the trailer here:


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #moana #disney

