AEW Departures Continue: Two More Names Gone

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

Recently, AEW has experienced significant turnover, with notable departures.

Arn Anderson revealed on his "ARN" podcast that he will be wrapping up his tenure with AEW when his contract expires on May 31st. In his announcement, Arn expressed gratitude to Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, the off-camera crew, and the entire talent roster.

Another notable exit is Jake Hager, who has been with AEW since its first episode of Dynamite in 2019. Hager, a former member of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle, made his in-ring debut at Revolution in March 2020 with a victory over Dustin Rhodes.

Throughout his AEW tenure, Hager participated in 62 matches and contended for several titles, including the World, TNT, and All-Atlantic Championships. He also competed in the first-ever Stadium Stampede, Blood & Guts, and Anarchy in the Arena matches. However, he has been used sparingly in recent years, with his last match being a loss to Roderick Strong on Rampage this past February.

According to Bodyslam, Hager is no longer with AEW as his contract has expired, a decision reportedly mutual between both parties. Hager has not yet commented on his departure.

Next, Hager will face James Storm this July in Philadelphia for Battleground Championship Wrestling.

Source: bodyslam.net
Tags: #aew #jake hager

