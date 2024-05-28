WWE Lets Go of Several Long-Time Employees

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Just hours after TKO Group Holdings, Inc. announced the integration of the UFC and WWE Live Events teams into the TKO Live Events Strategy Team, several WWE employees were let go last week.

Notable departures included Kristen Prouty and Tavia Hartley. Prouty, who had been with WWE since 2000 and served as Senior VP of Entertainment Relations, was instrumental in securing the Logan Paul deal. Hartley, hired in 2021, was the Talent Operations and Appearances Manager.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that WWE also let go of Beth Fisher, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility since 2011. Fisher once worked directly under Vince McMahon.

PWInsider.com reported about ten long-standing employees from various divisions were let go, including in Travel and Marketing departments.

These releases followed the departure of Steve Rubin, Senior Director of TV Event Relations since 1998, and Michael Levin, VP of International Events and GM of Emerging Markets since 2016.