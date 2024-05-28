WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steiner Brothers to Be Featured in Upcoming WWE Legends Biography on A&E

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 28, 2024

PWInsider has revealed that WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, famously known as the Steiner Brothers, will be the focus of an upcoming episode of WWE Legends Biography. This special episode is set to premiere in June, although A&E did not officially announce it during the current production season.

The Steiner Brothers are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, having captured tag team titles in WWE, NJPW, WCW, NWA, and more. Scott Steiner also achieved significant success as a singles competitor, becoming a multi-time world champion in both WCW and WWE. The Steiner Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #steiner brothers #rick steiner #scott steiner

