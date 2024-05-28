Steiner Brothers to Be Featured in Upcoming WWE Legends Biography on A&E

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

PWInsider has revealed that WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, famously known as the Steiner Brothers, will be the focus of an upcoming episode of WWE Legends Biography. This special episode is set to premiere in June, although A&E did not officially announce it during the current production season.

The Steiner Brothers are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, having captured tag team titles in WWE, NJPW, WCW, NWA, and more. Scott Steiner also achieved significant success as a singles competitor, becoming a multi-time world champion in both WCW and WWE. The Steiner Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.