Becky Lynch Could Be Free Agent on June 1st, Loses World Title Rematch

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on May 27, 2024

Becky Lynch has still not signed a new deal with WWE, and her contract is just a few days away from expiring with the company.

According to a new report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Lynch’s deal with WWE is still set to expire on June 1, 2024, when she will become a free agent. The report mentioned that the two sides have been in communication on a new deal, but nothing has materialized yet.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Fightful notes that it’s believed by many that, whenever and wherever Lynch signs a deal, it’ll be the “biggest offer of any woman in pro wrestling history.”

On tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Lynch lost her opportunity to regain the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan with Dominik Mysterio once again being involved in how the outcome occurred.

 

Source: wrestlingheadlines.com
