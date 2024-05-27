Gangrel Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance in Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at AEW Double or Nothing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Sunday, all three members of the original group "The Brood" worked the same show for the first time in ages, as pro wrestling legend and former WWE Superstar David “Gangrel” Heath made a surprise appearance during the Barbed Wire Steel Cage TNT Championship match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black.

Near the match's climax, Copeland and Malakai ended up on the floor outside the cage. Fans began barking, prompting the commentators to note this could only mean one thing. Out came Brody King and Buddy Matthews alongside a bloodied Malakai. They turned their attention to Copeland, who was then ambushed and beaten down.

Back inside the barbed wire cage, The House of Black had Copeland on his knees, placing a barbed wire crown on his head with his arms pulled to each side like a crucifixion. The crowd gasped. Suddenly, the lights went out, turning dark red as during Copeland’s entrance. Music played, and Gangrel, David Heath, emerged through the ring. He spat blood at The House of Black members and unleashed Impalers on anyone in his path.

The House of Black managed to knock Gangrel down, but Copeland took over. He removed the barbed wire crown from his head, nearly ripping his eyes out in the process, and placed it on Malakai, using it to stretch him with his submission finisher cross-face for the win. The segment ended with a cool moment between Copeland and Gangrel as Copeland’s iconic “On this day …” theme played, wrapping up a memorable post-match scene.