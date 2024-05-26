WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Drops Bid for "Big Time Becks" Trademark

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 26, 2024

After initially filing for "Big Time Becks," a former nickname for Becky Lynch, WWE has stopped its attempt to secure the trademark. 

The nickname was used for the former WWE Women’s Champion during her heel run a few years ago after returning at SummerSlam 2021, where she beat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Lynch later went back to being “The Man.” Lynch dropped the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan at Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

The company filed for the trademark in September 2021. However, it was opposed less than ten days later by James K. Duck, who has a trademark on "Bigtime" in relation to wrestling.

According to public records, on May 24, WWE filed paperwork to abandon the trademark. WWE had been in legal proceedings as recently as April 1st after a discovery conference was ordered in March.

Lynch’s WWE contract is slated to expire this month's end.

Tags: #wwe #becky lynch #big time becks

