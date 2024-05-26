WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Speaks Out on Controversial Finish of GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton at King and Queen of the Ring

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 26, 2024

After Saturday's WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Triple H sat down with Byron Saxton to discuss the controversial finish of the KOTR finals between Randy Orton and GUNTHER. If you missed it, GUNTHER emerged victorious, but a replay revealed that one of Orton's shoulders was off the mat during the pinfall.

Triple H admitted he didn't catch the error live but saw it on the replay. He emphasized that the referee's decision stands, but acknowledged that Randy Orton deserves another shot at GUNTHER.

Hunter mentioned that Orton is currently banged up, hinting that a rematch would take place once Orton is ready. With GUNTHER's King of the Ring victory, he's now set for a title shot against the World Champion at SummerSlam. By then, the champion could either be Damian Priest or Drew McIntyre, as the two are set to clash for the title at Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

