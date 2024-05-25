Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

eatured below are complete WWE King And Queen Of The Ring results from Saturday, May 25, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage reporter, as the show aired live from 11am-4pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING RESULTS (5/25/2024)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature hits and then we see some live shots of WWE Superstars arriving to the Jeddah Super Dome. From there, we shoot into the cold open video package for today's highly-anticipated premium live event.

After the cold open wraps up, we see some more live shots of WWE Superstars arriving to the building. We then get our first look inside the Jeddah Super Dome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. We settle down at the pre-show panel where Cole introduces Corey Graves, Big E. and Wade Barrett. The crowd is going bonkers in the background during this.

We hear the four talk about the significance of today's show, with multiple titles on-the-line, as well as the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, where the winners move on to challenge for world titles at WWE SummerSlam later this year.

As the wild fans in the background break out into a loud "Michael Cole!" chant, the pre-show panelists send us over to Byron Saxton, who is standing outside of the locker room of "The Ring General" GUNTHER. We hear the fans chanting "We Want Mania!" as Saxton tries to build up the KOTR finals.

Saxton sends us over to Kayla Braxton, who is standing outside of Randy Orton's locker room. She talks about the condition of Orton's knee as fans in the arena drown her out with "Triple H!" chants. They might need to mute the crowd when doing these live hits backstage.

The panelists take back over and run down the lineup for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. Again fans drown this out with chants and it finally sounds like someone in the production truck turned the levels down or muted them inside the arena as they finish up the lineup.

Now we shift gears and settle into our first of several in-depth video pieces. This one features Corey Graves sitting down with Cody Rhodes earlier this week. They talk about "The American Nightmare" finally "finishing the story" by capturing the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. They talk about his defense tonight against Logan Paul.

The package wraps up and the panelists weigh in with their thoughts on Cody's job as champ and face of WWE thus far. We then send things back to Byron Saxton again, as he is standing by with WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Belair says her knee isn't 100% but she's ready to go.

A video package for the Queen of the Ring finals showdown between Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria airs next. The first focuses on Jax's run through the SmackDown side of the tourney. We then take a look at Valkyria's run through the Raw side of things. The panelists give their thoughts on the bout and we move on.

From there, we shift to Byron Saxton, who is standing by with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The WWE CCO goes through some of the bigger matches on the card and explains the significance of them and why they are important. He closes by putting over the KOTR and QOTR winners earning title shots at SummerSlam.

We see Sami Zayn's arrival to the building, and joining him is Kevin Owens. Shots of his opponents, "Big" Bronson Reed and Chad Gable, who has Otis with him, are also shown. An in-depth video package airs to hype the Intercontinental title three-way with Zayn defending against Reed and Gable. From there, we return to the panelists for their thoughts on the bout.

After a commercial break, we shoot to a promotional video package and then we head back to the panel, where Kevin Owens and Kayla Braxton have taken over for Michael Cole and Corey Graves, who are likely preparing to call the show at ringside. We head to part two of the Cody Rhodes sit-down interview with Graves. Cody says bluntly that Logan doesn't stand a chance.

Back to the panelists, where they talk about what Cody just said. Owens is candid in agreeing with Cody that while Logan is better already than he has any right to be, he doesn't stand a chance of leaving here with the Universal title. Owens talks about how awful PRIME is. Don't they sponsor this show? Yikes!

We shoot to Byron Saxton for an interview with Liv Morgan, who talks about her title shot against Becky Lynch. As she continues talking, Dominik Mysterio walks into the shot. Liv asks what he's doing here. Dom says he flew around the world to make sure she doesn't get her hands on Mami Rhea Ripley's title.

From there, we return to the panel where Barrett, Owens, Big E. and Braxton weigh-in with their thoughts on the scheduled WWE Women's World Championship for today. We then head into another commercial break, as we draw closer to our scheduled women's tag-team title bout here on the "Countdown to WWE King And Queen of the Ring" pre-show.

We see an extensive video package narrated by Michael Cole to highlight the significance of the King of the Ring in the rise of arguably the biggest WWE box office success of all-time, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The panelists, Kevin Owens in particular, talk about what ole' "Stone Cold" meant to them.

We then shoot into an elaborate look at the build up to tonight's King of the Ring tournament final. After this, much like earlier in the pre-show, we see individual packages looking at the recent rise of GUNTHER and Randy Orton. The panelists then give their thoughts on the big KOTR showdown between "The Ring General" and "The Viper" later today.

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (C) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

After Kayla Braxton's pre-recorded walk-and-talk with Randy Orton wraps up, we shoot to ringside inside the Jeddah Super Dome for the first time today, as Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. The theme for Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell hits and out they come for our first match of the show. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The lights go out and then the theme for Jade Cargill hits. Out she comes by herself with one of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships around her waist. She makes it all the way down to the ring and poses in the corners of the ring before the tune dies down and the theme for her partner, Bianca Belair hits. "The EST of WWE" makes her way out next.

We hear the bell and off we go. We see LeRae and Hartwell dominate the early action, taking it to Belair after Cargill started off for her team. Belair is on one leg due to her storyline injury. She eventually makes the much-needed hot tag to Cargill, which elicits an explosion from the Jeddah crowd.

Cargill manhandles both LeRae and Hartwell and then tags Belair back in for the finish, as they hit a wheelbarrow DDT into a German suplex combination. With the win, Cargill and Belair retain their women's tag-team titles. Good opener to get the crowd hot for today. After the win, we head to a quick commercial break.

We shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. He is told about Cody's comments about how he stands no chance of leaving with his Universal title or winning today. Logan rants about being a YouTube kid who has made his way to the top of WWE after fighting Floyd Mayweather in boxing.

He says he's fought for titles three times in Saudi Arabia already and last time, left with a belt. He says tonight he leaves with two. A video package for our main event airs after this wraps up. The panelists give their thoughts on the bout and then we see a live shot of Becky Lynch walking the halls backstage. It looks like the women's world title is going to kick things off. The pre-show ends.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

WWE Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs again and then we see a live shot of Jeddah as Michael Cole talks about The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the camera settles inside the Jeddah Super Dome. We then see the cold open video package and arrival shots for various Superstars, so the WWE executives backstage know who's getting cheered and booed today.

Inside the Jeddah Super Dome, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme song and out comes the reigning WWE Women's World Champion for her latest title defense. She settles in the ring to a huge pop and her music dies down. The entrance tune for her opponent Liv Morgan hits as she makes her way out to continue her "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour."

Corey Graves complains about the heat inside the Jeddah Super Dome as the ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for this title contest, which is our second championship bout of the day so far. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our opening contest here on the PLE portion of today's big event. The crowd is a hot one, as you'd expect.

Lynch is favored early on with loud "Becky" chants, which Liv acknowledges. The two get into a big shoving match before the referee steps between them. They circle the ring, and Morgan grabs a waistlock. Lynch does a standing switch and takes her down. Morgan fights up and does a standing switch, but Lynch quickly turns it on her. Morgan pulls her into the ropes to get Lynch off. Morgan stuns her with a few right hands.

Lynch reverses a whip and big boots her down. Lynch hits the ropes, but Morgan follows her in. Lynch stops the momentum by hitting a shoulder tackle. Morgan quickly rolls out of the ring to regroup. Lynch follows her out and punches her before bouncing her off the apron. Lynch bounces her off the apron and the barricade. Morgan quickly blocks another shot and bounces Lynch’s face off the apron before rolling her into the ring.

Lynch attacks her as she comes into the ring and hangs her on the second rope. Lynch goes to the second rope for a diving leg drop, but Morgan pulls her off and picks up a two-count. Morgan has Lynch in the corner and stomps away at her. Morgan charges, but Lynch sidesteps her and kicks her in the face. Lynch goes for a second kick, but Morgan blocks it and clotheslines her down. Morgan gets Lynch tied in the ropes and stretches her. Morgan releases before being disqualified.

Morgan hits a basement dropkick to the spine for a two-count. Morgan kicks at her and slaps her in the face. Morgan sends her into the ropes, but Lynch holds on and boots her back. Lynch elbows her back and goes to the second rope, but Morgan rips her down again. Lynch hits the turnbuckle face-first before hitting the mat. Morgan covers 1… 2… Lynch kicks out. Morgan applies an overhead wristlock and cinches it in. Lynch fights up and arm drags Morgan off.

Lynch reverses a whip into the corner. Morgan rolls her into the turnbuckles and covers for a two-count. The kick-out sends Morgan into the turnbuckles hard. The two wipe each other out with clotheslines that connect at the same time. Lynch climbs to the top-rope but when she jumps, no one is home. Liv hits a drop kick for a two-count.

A loud "This is Awesome" chant breaks out. Liv goes for Ob-Liv-ion, but Lynch counters and goes for the cover, only to get a count of two. Lynch goes for the Man-Handle Slam, but Liv rolls through for a pin attempt. Lynch immediately counters, but Liv decks her. She goes for the pin but Lynch kicks out at two. Liv is starting to look discouraged.

The two trade shots back-and-forth in the center of the ring. Lynch takes Liv down into the Dis-Arm-Her arm bar. Liv counters into Rings of Saturn for a submission attempt of her own. Lynch counters back into the Dis-Arm-Her and this time she's got it in tight. She cranks back on it. The crowd starts booing and we see Dominik Mysterio wandering around at ringside.

Lynch is distracted and Liv hits a Codebreaker for a close pin attempt. Liv is selling her arm as she gets back up. She drags Lynch over to the corner and heads to the top. Lynch climbs up after her and connects with a super-plex. Dom-Dom slides a steel chair into the ring near Lynch. He gets on the apron and distracts the ref. Liv runs over and DDT's Lynch into the chair and throws the chair out to the floor. She covers Lynch and the referee counts to three. We have a new champion.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's World Champion: Liv Morgan

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

After a commercial break, we shoot into the elaborate pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to our second PLE match of the day, which features the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line in a triple-threat match, with Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. "Big" Bronson Reed.

When it wraps up, the transition of Chad Gable into the modern Kurt Angle of WWE continues, as the decorated amateur wrestler emerges with fans chanting "You suck!" to the tune of his entrance music. Otis comes down to the ring with him. He settles in the ring and the "You suck!" chants grow. Out next is "Big" Bronson Reed. A special video airs and then Sami Zayn makes his way out to an insanely loud reaction.

We hear the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Thunderous "Ole! Ole!" chants spread throughout the Jeddah Super Dome as Zayn overcomes an early dominant start by Reed. He gets Chad Gable in the corner and climbs up him for the ten-punch spot as the crowd counts along. We see Zayn go for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but he can't lift Reed.

Zayn tries for a Blue Thunder Bomb on Reed again, but he still cannot lift him. Zayn chops him and scales the ropes for a tornado DDT. Zayn covers Reed but only gets two. Gable breaks up the pin and puts Zayn in an Ankle Lock. Reed rolls out of the ring to recover. Zayn screams in pain and looks to the bottom rope. Gable pulls Zayn back and grapevines the leg.

Reed approaches Gable, so Gable trips him and puts the big man in an Ankle Lock. Zayn gets up and grabs Gable’s ankle for an Ankle Lock. For a moment, we have linked Ankle Locks! Gable releases the hold as he is in too much pain from Zayn’s Ankle Lock. Zayn lets go of the hold as Reed charges. Zayn then HITS Reed with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count. Reed barely kicks out! The crowd is going wild.

Zayn limps to the corner and punches Gable. Gable punches back. They trade punches in the corner before Reed sandwiches them into each other with an avalanche. Reed somehow gets them both on his shoulders and hits a stacked Samoan Drop! Unreal! The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Zayn and Gable both roll out of the ring. Reed hits the ropes and takes them out with a suicide dive! The crowd cannot believe it.

Reed gets Zayn in the ring and goes to the top rope for a Tsunami, but Zayn moves! Zayn sees Reed getting up in the corner and sizes him up. Zayn charges for a Helluva Kick, but Gable cuts him off and hits two rolling German Suplexes. Zayn elbows out of a third and hits Gable with a pair of German Suplexes. Reed grabs Zayn, but Gable elbows out of Zayn’s grip. Gable does a standing switch on both men.

Gable then hits Reed and Zayn with a double stacked German Suplex in an outright insane display of power for such a small guy. Pound for pound tough guy! Gable holds Zayn at ringside so Otis can get in a cheap shot. Otis won't do it. Gable slaps him and yells at him. He holds Zayn for him to do it again, and this time Otis tries, but Zayn ducks and he takes Gable out. Back in the ring, Zayn hits the Helluva Kick for the pin fall over Reed to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn

2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Finals

Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria

Triple H's SummerSlam two-night show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. for 2026 is shown. Cole and Graves talk about the show being in Cleveland this year in 2024, and in Minneapolis in 2026, they tease wondering what is going to happen in 2025 with SummerSlam next year. We see highlights of Cargill and Belair retaining the women's tag-team titles on the pre-show.

Backstage, Byron Saxton is with Cargill and Belair who talk about being ready for whomever their next challengers are. We head into a commercial break and then the pre-match video package for our 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring tournament finals showdown between Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria. Back live inside the Jeddah Super Dome, we see A-Town Down with their titles in the crowd. DIY are shown as well as The Street Profits and B-Fab.

The theme for Nia Jax hits and out comes our first of two competitors for our 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament finals. She settles into the ring to a ton of heat. Cole reads comments from Zelina Vega about a new queen being crowned today. Nia's entrance tune dies down and then the music for her opponent plays. Out comes Lyra Valkyria with giant bird wings as part of her entrance ring attire.

We hear the bell and this one gets off-and-running. Lyra tries using her speed coming out of the gate, but Nia nullifies that with her power, launching her across the ring whenever she gets her hands on her. Lyra hops on Nia's back so Nia slams her back-first into the corner. The two fight out to the floor where Nia slams Lyra back-first into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Lyra hits a drop kick and goes for a tornado DDT, only for Nia to throw her off.

Again we see Lyra jump on Nia's back for a sleeper hold attempt. This time, Nia flips her over her head and slams her into the mat. From there, Nia begins to settle into a prolonged offensive lead. She lands a big elbow drop for a two-count. We see Lyra start to fight back, landing an assortment of kicks. In the end, however, she hits the ropes and runs into a Samoan Drop from Jax.

Moments later, Jax hits the ah-Nia-later for the win. She is your 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring and will be challenging for the women's title at SummerSlam. Paul "Triple H" Levesque appears to present Nia Jax with the crown and an off-mic speech as they hug, which appears to be emotional. Kayla Braxton interviews an arrogant Jax in the ring. She vows to become the new women's champion at SummerSlam.

Winner and 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring: Nia Jax

2024 WWE King Of The Ring Finals

Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER

Backstage, Byron Saxton talks to a worked up Becky Lynch about losing her WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan today due to interference from Dominik Mysterio. She says all she knows is as former champion, she has a rematch clause in her contract and on Monday's Raw, she's getting her title back.

We shoot to the pre-match video package for our next bout, which is the finals of the 2024 WWE King Of The Ring tournament, with GUNTHER taking on Randy Orton. Back live, we see Tiffany Stratton and Carmelo Hayes sitting in the crowd. The lights go down and then the Imperium theme hits and out comes "The Ring General."

The theme for Randy Orton hits next and the Jeddah crowd goes absolutely bonkers. "The Viper" emerges to the fans incredibly loudly singing along with the "Voices in my head" chorus to his entrance tune. Orton takes his super sweet ass time getting to the ring to milk the crowd reaction. The theme plays maybe 5-8 times over and over, with the crowd singing the chorus at the top of their lungs each time.

After Orton finally settles into the ring after what will no doubt go down in history as one of the longest ring entrances of all-time, the bell sounds to start this one off. For some reason fans loudly chant "Ole! Ole!" before the two even touch. They do touch, and the fight is on now to find out who is leaving with the crown and the guaranteed title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2024 later this year.

These two are incredibly slow to start, as insanely, France-level loud pops and chants keep spreading, such as "This is Awesome," "RKO" and more "Ole! Ole!" chants. Graves and Cole acknowledge on the broadcast that something has changed inside the Jeddah Super Dome in the last few minutes in terms of the energy in the building. Something special is definitely happening with this crowd as this one gets going.

GUNTHER lands his first chop to Orton in the corner, and it's clear to see by the look on Orton's face that he felt that one. GUNTHER blasts him with another. He goes for a third but Orton blocks it and drills "The Ring General" with repeated right hands. GUNTHER answers back with a shot to the jaw that drops Orton to one knee. Orton looks at his chest and then unloads on GUNTHER in the corner.

"The Ring General" takes over from there, targeting the lower back of "The Viper." He grounds him and stomps away and then settles into a prolonged offensive run as the crowd beings a berzerk-level show of support in an attempt to rally behind Orton. We see a close-up shot of the bruises on Orton's chest from the chops as GUNTHER continues to punish the future WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Orton hits an RKO out of nowhere, but GUNTHER rolls out to the floor so Orton can't follow-up with a pin attempt. Orton rolls out to the floor and hoists GUNTHER up and dumps him on the commentary desk. And again. GUNTHER runs Orton back-first into the ring apron. Orton fights back and again hoists GUNTHER up and dumps him on the commentary desk.

GUNTHER hits a drop kick to the bad knee of Orton as he was re-entering the ring. GUNTHER slaps a single leg Boston crab on Orton, who slowly makes it to the ropes. GUNTHER slaps it on again and again Orton gets out. He hits another RKO out of nowhere, but this time he goes directly into the cover. GUNTHER kicks out at two and goes right back to the bad knee of Orton and quickly rolls him up for the win out of nowhere.

Winner and 2024 WWE King Of The Ring: GUNTHER

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Makes Big Announcement

Kayla Braxton interviews Paul "Triple H" Levesque backstage and he announces that Drew McIntyre has been medically cleared and Damian Priest is a man of his word and has agreed to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against him at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, 2024.

WWE Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Logan Paul

It's main event time!

The theme for Logan Paul hits and out comes the WWE United States Champion for our final match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle for his WWE Universal Championship opportunity, Michael Cole and Corey Graves bring everyone up to speed on the brass knuckles promise Paul made, and how that played out on last night's "go-home" episode of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes' theme hits next and out comes WWE Universal Champion for his latest title defense, as the crowd loudly sings along with his catchy-ass entrance tune. Fireworks explodes as "The American Nightmare" makes it to ringside. He hops on the ring barricade and stands tall with his arms out-stretched as the Jeddah crowd goes bonkers.

Ibrahim Al Hajjaj is in the ring and he handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the challenger and the champion, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two lock up and Cody pushes Logan into the corner, where the referee gives him a clean break. Fans chant "Cody! Cody!" as he stares down Logan waiting to re-engage.

They do re-engage and it is again Cody who controls the early lead. We see Logan fight back and slap Cody and call him a "b*tch." He then hits a tarantula submission before Cody escapes and the action spills out to the floor. Once on the floor, Logan gets brass knuckles from a friend in the crowd after bouncing a PRIME bottle off of Cody's dome.

He uses them and Michael Cole loses his mind on commentary. Corey Graves ends up popping up to hold Logan back from doing anything to him. Cody flies off the ring to Logan on the floor. Back in the ring, Cody hits some of his trademark moves, such as a disaster kick and a Cody Cutter. Cody goes for another Disaster Kick but Logan avoids it.

Cody does the punch into the Bionic Elbow spot in a tip of the cap to his late father, the legendary "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. Cody ends up getting Logan in the figure-four leg lock. Logan yells out in pain but eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. Cody hits a Cody Cutter out of nowhere and immediately goes for the cover.

The crowd goes wild but Logan kicks out at two. Cody goes for a verta-breaker, but Logan counters and hits Cody with his own Cross-Rhodes finisher. He goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Logan surveys the situation for a moment and then heads to the top-rope. He looks for a frog splash but lands on his feet when Cody moves. Cody fights back and hits a twisting vertical suplex.

Cody and Logan end up on the floor, where Logan bounces Cody's head off the commentary desk a few times. He clears off the commentary desk, prompting Graves to stand up and glare at him. Logan puts Cody on the commentary desk and climbs up with him. He goes for a Pedigree but Cody escapes and starts fighting back. Cody hits a Cody Cutter on the table but it doesn't break.

The referee begins to count both guys out. Cody rolls in the ring and Michael Cole thinks that stops the count. He overreacts but then Graves points out that the ref is still counting Logan out. He nearly hits 10 but Cody grabs the referee's hand and refuses to win that way. Logan recovers and decks Cody with brass knuckles.

He grabs a PRIME bottle and heads to the top-rope where he hits a big splash on Cody putting him through the table. Fans react with a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. Back in the ring, Logan climbs to the top and hits a frog splash and goes right into the cover, but Cody kicks out at two. Logan accidentally hits a splash on the ref in the corner.

With the ref out, Cody hits a verta-breaker on Logan. He covers him and the crowd counts, but there is no referee to make the real count. Cody heads over to try and revive the referee. He turns back to Logan, who blasts him with a blatant low blow. Logan reaches in his tights and pulls out brass knuckles with the ref still down.

He waits for Cody to get up, but Ibrahim Al Hajjaj stops him. Logan yells "Who the hell are you," and turns into a Cross-Rhodes from Cody. Cody holds on and hits another one. He goes for the cover and with the referee recovered, he gets the three-count to retain in an excellent main event.

Winner and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Cody Rhodes