Drew McIntyre Set to Face Damian Priest for WWE World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle

Triple H has officially announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15.
Priest had promised McIntyre a title shot once McIntyre was cleared from his arm injury.
Priest captured the title from McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase right after McIntyre had defeated Seth Rollins to become champion.
Three weeks from today, LIVE from Glasgow, Scotland, @DMcIntyreWWE gets his opportunity to challenge @ArcherOfInfamy for the World Heavyweight Championship at #WWECastle. pic.twitter.com/XXJ7yiY234— Triple H (@TripleH) May 25, 2024
⚡ Another Longtime Executive Included in This Week's WWE Releases
Another name from this week’s WWE releases has surfaced. John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that Beth Fisher, who served as WWE&r [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 25, 2024 03:13PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com