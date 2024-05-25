Drew McIntyre Set to Face Damian Priest for WWE World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

Triple H has officially announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15.

Priest had promised McIntyre a title shot once McIntyre was cleared from his arm injury.

Priest captured the title from McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase right after McIntyre had defeated Seth Rollins to become champion.