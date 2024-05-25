WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Set to Face Damian Priest for WWE World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

Triple H has officially announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15.

Priest had promised McIntyre a title shot once McIntyre was cleared from his arm injury.

Priest captured the title from McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase right after McIntyre had defeated Seth Rollins to become champion.

Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #drew mcintyre #damian priest #triple h

