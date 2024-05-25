WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Longtime Executive Included in This Week's WWE Releases

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

Another Longtime Executive Included in This Week's WWE Releases

Another name from this week’s WWE releases has surfaced.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that Beth Fisher, who served as WWE’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, was let go this past week.

Fisher had been with the company for nearly 13 years.

She began her WWE career in late 2011 as the assistant to Vince McMahon, the Chairman and CEO, and later became a senior manager in the Marketing and Communications department. Since November 2019, she had been working as the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that WWE Senior Vice President of Entertainment Relations Kristen Prouty and WWE Talent Operations and Appearances Manager Tavia Hartley were among those released.

Source: postwrestling.com
