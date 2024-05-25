GUNTHER Crowned WWE King Of The Ring 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

2024 WWE King Of The Ring Finals

Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER

Backstage, Byron Saxton talks to a worked up Becky Lynch about losing her WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan today due to interference from Dominik Mysterio. She says all she knows is as former champion, she has a rematch clause in her contract and on Monday's Raw, she's getting her title back.

We shoot to the pre-match video package for our next bout, which is the finals of the 2024 WWE King Of The Ring tournament, with GUNTHER taking on Randy Orton. Back live, we see Tiffany Stratton and Carmelo Hayes sitting in the crowd. The lights go down and then the Imperium theme hits and out comes "The Ring General."

The theme for Randy Orton hits next and the Jeddah crowd goes absolutely bonkers. "The Viper" emerges to the fans incredibly loudly singing along with the "Voices in my head" chorus to his entrance tune. Orton takes his super sweet ass time getting to the ring to milk the crowd reaction. The theme plays maybe 5-8 times over and over, with the crowd singing the chorus at the top of their lungs each time.

After Orton finally settles into the ring after what will no doubt go down in history as one of the longest ring entrances of all-time, the bell sounds to start this one off. For some reason fans loudly chant "Ole! Ole!" before the two even touch. They do touch, and the fight is on now to find out who is leaving with the crown and the guaranteed title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2024 later this year.

These two are incredibly slow to start, as insanely, France-level loud pops and chants keep spreading, such as "This is Awesome," "RKO" and more "Ole! Ole!" chants. Graves and Cole acknowledge on the broadcast that something has changed inside the Jeddah Super Dome in the last few minutes in terms of the energy in the building. Something special is definitely happening with this crowd as this one gets going.

GUNTHER lands his first chop to Orton in the corner, and it's clear to see by the look on Orton's face that he felt that one. GUNTHER blasts him with another. He goes for a third but Orton blocks it and drills "The Ring General" with repeated right hands. GUNTHER answers back with a shot to the jaw that drops Orton to one knee. Orton looks at his chest and then unloads on GUNTHER in the corner.

"The Ring General" takes over from there, targeting the lower back of "The Viper." He grounds him and stomps away and then settles into a prolonged offensive run as the crowd beings a berzerk-level show of support in an attempt to rally behind Orton. We see a close-up shot of the bruises on Orton's chest from the chops as GUNTHER continues to punish the future WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Orton hits an RKO out of nowhere, but GUNTHER rolls out to the floor so Orton can't follow-up with a pin attempt. Orton rolls out to the floor and hoists GUNTHER up and dumps him on the commentary desk. And again. GUNTHER runs Orton back-first into the ring apron. Orton fights back and again hoists GUNTHER up and dumps him on the commentary desk.

GUNTHER hits a drop kick to the bad knee of Orton as he was re-entering the ring. GUNTHER slaps a single leg Boston crab on Orton, who slowly makes it to the ropes. GUNTHER slaps it on again and again Orton gets out. He hits another RKO out of nowhere, but this time he goes directly into the cover. GUNTHER kicks out at two and goes right back to the bad knee of Orton and quickly rolls him up for the win out of nowhere.

Winner and 2024 WWE King Of The Ring: GUNTHER

