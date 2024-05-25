Nia Jax Crowned WWE Queen Of The Ring 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Finals

Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria

Triple H's SummerSlam two-night show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. for 2026 is shown. Cole and Graves talk about the show being in Cleveland this year in 2024, and in Minneapolis in 2026, they tease wondering what is going to happen in 2025 with SummerSlam next year. We see highlights of Cargill and Belair retaining the women's tag-team titles on the pre-show.

Backstage, Byron Saxton is with Cargill and Belair who talk about being ready for whomever their next challengers are. We head into a commercial break and then the pre-match video package for our 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring tournament finals showdown between Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria. Back live inside the Jeddah Super Dome, we see A-Town Down with their titles in the crowd. DIY are shown as well as The Street Profits and B-Fab.

The theme for Nia Jax hits and out comes our first of two competitors for our 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament finals. She settles into the ring to a ton of heat. Cole reads comments from Zelina Vega about a new queen being crowned today. Nia's entrance tune dies down and then the music for her opponent plays. Out comes Lyra Valkyria with giant bird wings as part of her entrance ring attire.

We hear the bell and this one gets off-and-running. Lyra tries using her speed coming out of the gate, but Nia nullifies that with her power, launching her across the ring whenever she gets her hands on her. Lyra hops on Nia's back so Nia slams her back-first into the corner. The two fight out to the floor where Nia slams Lyra back-first into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Lyra hits a drop kick and goes for a tornado DDT, only for Nia to throw her off.

Again we see Lyra jump on Nia's back for a sleeper hold attempt. This time, Nia flips her over her head and slams her into the mat. From there, Nia begins to settle into a prolonged offensive lead. She lands a big elbow drop for a two-count. We see Lyra start to fight back, landing an assortment of kicks. In the end, however, she hits the ropes and runs into a Samoan Drop from Jax.

Moments later, Jax hits the ah-Nia-later for the win. She is your 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring and will be challenging for the women's title at SummerSlam. Paul "Triple H" Levesque appears to present Nia Jax with the crown and an off-mic speech as they hug, which appears to be emotional.

Winner and 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring: Nia Jax