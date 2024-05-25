WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Set to Break Multi-Year Streak at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is set to break a multi-year streak at the upcoming King & Queen of the Ring premium live event.

On Friday’s May 24 edition of SmackDown, Orton advanced to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament by defeating Tama Tonga in the semi-finals.

The Viper is now slated to face GUNTHER in the finals for the King of the Ring crown at Saturday’s premium live event.

Whether Orton wins or loses this weekend, he will break a surprisingly long streak. This match against GUNTHER marks Orton’s first one-on-one match at a premium live event since defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Randy Orton’s only other PLE matches in 2021 were as part of his RK-Bro tag team with Matt Riddle. The duo held the Raw Tag Team Championship until losing to the Usos in May 2022. Following this, Orton was sidelined for 18 months due to a serious back injury.

Since his return, Orton has competed in PLE matches at Survivor Series 2023, and the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40 events in 2024. However, all of these matches were multi-man bouts.

