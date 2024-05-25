Preview For Today’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 takes place today.

This afternoon, live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, we have an action-packed WWE premium live event. Highlights include Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Universal Championship, Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER in the WWE King of the Ring 2024 finals, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in the WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 finals.

Additionally, the card features Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, a triple threat match with Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.