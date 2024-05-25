WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Today’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 25, 2024

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 takes place today.

This afternoon, live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, we have an action-packed WWE premium live event. Highlights include Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Universal Championship, Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER in the WWE King of the Ring 2024 finals, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in the WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 finals.

Additionally, the card features Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, a triple threat match with Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Travel Update: WWE Superstars Arrive in Saudi Arabia, Enjoy Resort Time

Some backstage WWE news and notes have surfaced coming out of Saudi Arabia. - WWE Superstars and employees traveled to Saudi Arabia from th [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 25, 2024 06:36AM


Tags: #wwe #king of the ring #queen of the ring #king and queen of the ring #saudi arabia

