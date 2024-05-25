Veteran WWE Star Natalya Nears End of WWE Contract

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A veteran WWE star has weeks left on her contract, but the company hopes to extend her current deal.

According to Fightful Select, Natalya's contract is set to expire soon. While WWE has approached her with an extension offer, no agreement has been signed yet, and Natalya is keeping her options open. Beyond her WWE commitments, Natalya, along with her husband TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), owns The Dungeon in Florida, a renowned training facility where numerous wrestlers have honed their skills.

Natalya is highly respected within the company and is often relied upon to help train wrestlers who need to work off ring rust or gain more in-ring experience. Recently, in addition to her main roster appearances, Natalya has also been working on NXT.