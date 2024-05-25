Travel Update: WWE Superstars Arrive in Saudi Arabia, Enjoy Resort Time

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Some backstage WWE news and notes have surfaced coming out of Saudi Arabia.

- WWE Superstars and employees traveled to Saudi Arabia from the U.S. throughout the week. Most talent departed on Tuesday, with others flying in on Thursday. WWE SmackDown and the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 events are set to take place this Friday and Saturday at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

- Photos and media shared on social media were taken at a private resort beach. Most of the roster that traveled to Saudi Arabia spent time there to relax before the two major shows this weekend.

- Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Jade Cargill, Kayla Braxton, Indi Hartwell, and Maxxine Dupri are also in Saudi Arabia, in addition to those scheduled for matches on 5/24 and 5/25.

- Natalya is not in Saudi Arabia. She is in New York this week, representing WWE in Special Olympics and other military-related ventures.