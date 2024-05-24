WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Many AEW Wrestlers Report Growing Frustrations

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 24, 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as the company seeks to secure a new media rights deal, with its current agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery set to expire at the end of the year. 

Despite boasting one of the most impressive and extensive rosters in recent memory, business metrics such as television ratings and attendance have seen a decline. The company currently produces three AEW shows and one Ring of Honor (ROH) show, yet not all talent can be featured regularly. This situation has led to growing frustration among the wrestlers.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed the significant changes AEW has undergone backstage in recent years. Meltzer noted, “AEW went from the fun place to work with the great backstage camaraderie when WWE talent for the most part were walking on eggshells, to a place with a lot of frustration from wrestlers making a nice and even great living but not getting anywhere near the ring time nor upward mobility hoped for.”

The large roster means many wrestlers are dissatisfied due to the lack of ring time and exposure they desire.

