WWE Twitch Stream Hacked Again: Mysterious Coordinates and Hand-Written Letters

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 24, 2024

For the second week in a row, WWE's Twitch account has been "hacked."

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, WWE's Twitch channel displayed a new video featuring a man writing letters to various individuals, accompanied by coordinates.

The video concluded with the figure meeting a mysterious woman sporting a toothy smile.

This is the second consecutive week that the Twitch account has been hijacked with cryptic footage, as a similar incident occurred last Thursday, May 16, with different enigmatic images and videos.

Since the April 8 episode of WWE Raw, WWE programming has also experienced screen glitches and QR codes.

Recap of all the clues send during the stream on WWE Twitch. 👀 #Wyatt6Family pic.twitter.com/Sh7PWUe97j — Chris The Wrestling Informer 🇧🇪 (@Thewrestlingin1) May 24, 2024

Uncle Howdy is coming in June. pic.twitter.com/Our12Vfkov — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) May 24, 2024