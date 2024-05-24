WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Twitch Stream Hacked Again: Mysterious Coordinates and Hand-Written Letters

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 24, 2024

For the second week in a row, WWE's Twitch account has been "hacked."

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, WWE's Twitch channel displayed a new video featuring a man writing letters to various individuals, accompanied by coordinates.

The video concluded with the figure meeting a mysterious woman sporting a toothy smile.

This is the second consecutive week that the Twitch account has been hijacked with cryptic footage, as a similar incident occurred last Thursday, May 16, with different enigmatic images and videos.

Since the April 8 episode of WWE Raw, WWE programming has also experienced screen glitches and QR codes.


