Backstage Update on CM Punk's Involvement in WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Fans are buzzing with speculation about whether CM Punk will be part of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

The event, headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes versus Logan Paul, will take place at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pre-show kicks off at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET.

Highlights of the event include the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable.

Years ago, Punk famously tweeted at The Miz, telling him to "suck a blood money-covered d*ck in Saudi Arabia." Despite being injured, CM Punk has been actively involved in WWE's pre-shows for Premium Live Events. Historically, Saudi Arabia has shelled out big bucks for marquee talents like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels, who even came out of retirement for a match.

However, according to PWInsider.com, CM Punk won’t be in Jeddah for the King and Queen of the Ring this weekend. Instead, he will be commentating on Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships in Philadelphia.