Logan Paul Hits Major Milestone as WWE United States Champion

Logan Paul hit a significant milestone today in his reign as the WWE United States Champion.

Paul captured the title by defeating Rey Mysterio on November 4, 2023, at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since then, he has successfully defended his title twice: once against Kevin Owens via disqualification at the Royal Rumble in January, and later in a triple threat match against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

In 2024, Paul has competed in four matches. He faced The Miz on SmackDown in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match and participated in the WWE World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Elimination Chamber match. Now, he has achieved a new milestone.

Paul has now held the United States Championship for 200 days. He is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.