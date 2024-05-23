WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Logan Paul Hits Major Milestone as WWE United States Champion

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 23, 2024

Logan Paul Hits Major Milestone as WWE United States Champion

Logan Paul hit a significant milestone today in his reign as the WWE United States Champion.

Paul captured the title by defeating Rey Mysterio on November 4, 2023, at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since then, he has successfully defended his title twice: once against Kevin Owens via disqualification at the Royal Rumble in January, and later in a triple threat match against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

In 2024, Paul has competed in four matches. He faced The Miz on SmackDown in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match and participated in the WWE World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Elimination Chamber match. Now, he has achieved a new milestone.

Paul has now held the United States Championship for 200 days. He is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

TKO Announces Merger of WWE and UFC Live Event Teams

TKO Group has officially merged the live event divisions of WWE and UFC. The announcement was made public in a press release on Thursday. [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 23, 2024 12:49PM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87655/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π