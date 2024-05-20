WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wrestlers Spotted Backstage at TNA and WWE Recently

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

- Fightful Select reports that former AEW talent Jose the Assistant was seen backstage at this weekend’s TNA Wrestling tapings in Newport, KY. Jose had a meeting with Tommy Dreamer for "unspecified reasons." Jose has a diverse background in wrestling, having worked for several promotions, including WWE. He was most prominently featured in AEW from 2021 until earlier this year. During his time there, he managed Andrade El Idolo and later RUSH. Jose was released from AEW on April 1.

- Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Erick Rowan had signed a deal with WWE, marking his return to the company after four years. According to PWInsider, Rowan was seen at the WWE Performance Center today, his second appearance there after being spotted last week.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #tna #tna wrestling

