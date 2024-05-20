WWE Announces Replacement for Injured Superstar in Upcoming Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Due to an unexpected injury, WWE has had to revise its plans involving Ivar, who was sidelined last week. Initially, Ivar was scheduled to face Tyler Bate on WWE Speed this Wednesday and participate in a triple-threat match on WWE NXT on Tuesday.

Ivar is currently receiving treatment from Andrew Sports Medicine for a spinal injury and has not yet undergone surgery.

NXT General Manager Ava announced that Joe Coffey will replace Ivar in this week's triple-threat match against Josh Briggs and Wes Lee. The winner of this match will earn a shot at the NXT North American Championship, with the opportunity to challenge Oba Femi for the title at a later date.

Additionally, Brinley Reece will face Jaida Parker, and Fallon Henley will take on Thea Hail in qualifiers for the NXT Women's North American Title Ladder Match. Also confirmed for the show is a tag team match featuring Natalya & Karmen Petrovic against Shayna Baszler & Lola Vice.