Cody Rhodes On What The Rock Handed Him on WWE Raw After WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is making media appearances to promote Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring PLE. During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray asked Rhodes about what The Rock handed him on Raw after WrestleMania. Mark Henry speculated it might have been a gentlemen’s bet.

Rhodes clarified, “It wasn’t a dollar. It was certainly more expensive than that. I tried to make a positive overture, an olive branch to The Rock and the Seven Bucks team because I have immense respect for what they’ve done. They set the table so that I can eat at it. He did not feel that that was a positive overture and handed it back to me. That’s the best I can give you Bully, but I was pretty heart-stricken over the fact that it came back. If anything, like Triple H told me, it’s not fun and games for these guys. They’re coming for you, and you either get ready or you don’t.”

Bully Ray then asked if Rhodes believes The Rock will return for him and if his story parallels Empire Strikes Back as the next step.

Rhodes responded, “If we’re looking at Star Wars parallels, I feel like we’re maybe past Jedi at this point. Here’s the struggle I have with a person like The Rock. I know it’s underneath there. I know inside is the People’s Champion. I was the biggest Rock fan growing up. I know he’s in there. That’s not what returned. We got the Final Boss. We got the cursing. We got an unbelievably gritty and formidable [Rock], if you look at just his size compared to most wrestlers of the day, in terms of his athletic ability and his size. I just wish the relationship had been different, and I can’t sit here hoping for that forever. I can’t sit here saying, ‘Man, I’d like to bring the real People’s Champion back.’ I really would because I think that’s what’s underneath there. But perhaps The Rock is too far gone.”

Currently, The Rock is involved in other projects, but he’s expected to return in time for the WrestleMania 41 build-up. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul this Saturday in Saudi Arabia at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE.