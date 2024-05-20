WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE to Launch Reality Show and Documentaries in First Year on Netflix

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

new reality show, similar to "Drive to Survive," is set to debut in the first year of the WWE and Netflix collaboration.

Speaking at the JPMorgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Monday, TKO head Mark Shapiro discussed WWE’s partnership with Netflix. He announced that starting January 2025, they will produce additional content, including a docuseries and documentaries about WWE stars.

"Drive to Survive," which debuted in 2019, is credited with significantly boosting F1’s global popularity. The league’s contract with ESPN was extended in June 2022 to a three-year deal worth up to $90 million annually, a significant increase from the previous $5 million per year.

WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix this January, following its conclusion on USA Network, where it has aired since 2005.

Tags: #wwe #nextflix

