Update on WWE Hall of Famer's Potential AEW Appearance

There has been an update regarding the likelihood of WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter appearing in AEW following Toni Storm's recent comments.

During the post-show media scrum at AEW World's End, Storm had provocatively claimed she was going to "f**k up" Wendi Richter. The AEW Women’s Champion reiterated this challenge to Richter, maintaining the same threat.

In response, Richter stated that "money does talk" and she is "not afraid" of Storm.

Fightful Select reports on the possibility of a Storm vs. Richter showdown in AEW, revealing that the two-time WWF Women’s Champion is currently under a WWE Legends contract. The report indicates that although Richter was considered for an AEW appearance, it is now deemed "unlikely" due to her contractual obligations with WWE.

The report further suggests that with this deal obstructing a potential appearance, Storm might cease referencing Richter in the future.

Wendi Richter was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2010.