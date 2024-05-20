Randy Orton Inducts Father "Cowboy" Bob Orton into St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

“Cowboy” Bob Orton was honored in St. Louis, Missouri over the weekend.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and father of future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The event took place during the SICW Fan Fest II at the Aviator Hotel in St. Louis, MO, and also celebrated the induction of Leilani Kai, Judy Martin, and Wendi Richter into the Class of 2024.

Announcer George Abel and businessman Harold Koplar were posthumously honored as well.

Randy Orton, "The Viper" himself, appeared at the induction fresh from his victory in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring quarterfinals on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before.

“He busted his ass for every cent he made,” Randy said of his father during his speech. “My dad is the toughest guy I’ve ever known. He loved his family more than anything else.”