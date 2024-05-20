WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Independent Wrestler Shot by Police Officer During Lyft Ride

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 20, 2024

Independent wrestler Reginald "Reggie" Folks was shot and killed by a police officer in Union City, Georgia, according to multiple local media outlets.

Folks, working as a Lyft driver, picked up Koby Minor, a former Atlanta police officer on leave after a 2023 drug arrest, on May 15, 2024. During the ride, Minor believed Folks was part of a gay fraternity trying to kidnap and recruit him.

The Union City Police report states Minor "heard another voice" and thought Folks was speaking another language on his phone. Minor tried to escape the car, and when it stopped at an intersection, he shot Folks in the head, broke a window, and flagged down a bystander.

Minor was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and murder, and resigned from his job. He remains in jail.

