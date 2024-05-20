Independent Wrestler Shot by Police Officer During Lyft Ride

Independent wrestler Reginald "Reggie" Folks was shot and killed by a police officer in Union City, Georgia, according to multiple local media outlets.
Folks, working as a Lyft driver, picked up Koby Minor, a former Atlanta police officer on leave after a 2023 drug arrest, on May 15, 2024. During the ride, Minor believed Folks was part of a gay fraternity trying to kidnap and recruit him.
The Union City Police report states Minor "heard another voice" and thought Folks was speaking another language on his phone. Minor tried to escape the car, and when it stopped at an intersection, he shot Folks in the head, broke a window, and flagged down a bystander.
Minor was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and murder, and resigned from his job. He remains in jail.
We are heart broken. Devastated. Reggie Rage, we all love you. You lit up The 4 EVERYTIME you came. Gonna miss you. Gonna miss watching you tryin all that crazy stuff when class was winding down. The one legged hop with the hype entrance. Damn. We love you Reggie. pic.twitter.com/iwJRkvZ7Vy— WWA4 Pro Wrestling School 🚀 (@WWA4ATL) May 16, 2024
⚡ Former WWE Star Claims First TNA Wrestling Title at TV Tapings
TNA Wrestling held a set of TV tapings on Saturday and Sunday in Newport, KY. These tapings are part of the ongoing buildup to the Slammive [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 20, 2024 07:33AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com