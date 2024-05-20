Former WWE Star Claims First TNA Wrestling Title at TV Tapings

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling held a set of TV tapings on Saturday and Sunday in Newport, KY.

These tapings are part of the ongoing buildup to the Slammiversary pay-per-view event in July. A notable match featured AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE.

Francis, who transitioned from being a defensive lineman in the NFL to signing with WWE in 2020, was paired with Hit Row in NXT the following May. The group was promoted to SmackDown in October 2021.

However, WWE released Francis, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and B-Fab in November 2021. Francis, Adonis, and B-Fab were brought back for another run on SmackDown the following August, but Francis was released again this past September, while Adonis and B-Fab remain with WWE. Francis has since joined TNA Wrestling.

During the tapings, Francis defeated Laredo Kid to win the TNA Digital Media Championship, marking his first championship reign in TNA. This victory ended Laredo Kid's reign, which began at TNA Rebellion on April 20, 2024, when he defeated Crazzy Steve.