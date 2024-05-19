WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update on Recent WWE NXT Cuts: Timing During SmackDown Was "No Accident"

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 19, 2024

Updates have emerged regarding recent WWE NXT talent cuts.

As previously noted, WWE made multiple talent cuts to the NXT roster on May 3. Several trainees were let go and informed before the WWE Performance Center closed that Friday.

There was confusion regarding recruits from the WWE NXT: Next Gen series who were let go. It has been confirmed that their deals with the promotion began following the taping of the show, but they were not allowed to announce them until the show aired.

Julian Baldi noted this on X after his release.

Regarding the release of some NXT TV talents, such as Valentina Feroz and Boa, they were dealing with injuries in recent months. Some talents noted they didn’t receive proper opportunities to show their full capabilities due to being injured.

One release that surprised many was Trey Bearhill, who was originally scheduled for this year’s NXT Breakout Tournament but was replaced by Lexis King. It has been dismissed that his release was due to similarities with fellow Native American performer on the NXT roster, Eddy Thorpe.

A less surprising release was Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson. One talent pointed out that his brother Damon Kemp has been adapting to the WWE world in NXT better than Steveson did. It is widely believed within the company that Steveson was released more due to his lack of progression rather than his previous legal issues.

It was noted that it was “no accident” the cuts took place during WWE Friday Night SmackDown that week.

Source: fightful.com
