Big Title Match Rumoured for WWE Clash At The Castle 2024

Despite WWE's upcoming King and Queen of the Ring PLE, they'll quickly pivot to Clash at the Castle at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
The King and Queen of the Ring event will feature tournament finals, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable, and Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul.
World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest won’t defend his title at this event. Instead, WWE is saving his defense against Drew McIntyre, who has been recovering from a hyperextended elbow since WrestleMania. Priest promised McIntyre the next title shot once he’s medically cleared.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the McIntyre vs. Priest match is expected to happen. There’s speculation that CM Punk might interfere, costing Priest the title to continue their feud. At Backlash France, Priest retained his title over Jey Uso with help from Judgment Day.
⚡ WWE Superstar Ivar Out Indefinitely After Brutal NXT Attack
WWE revealed today on social media that Viking Raider Ivar has sustained an injury following a brutal attack by Gallus. This attack occurred [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 16, 2024 03:31PM
