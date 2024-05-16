WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Ivar Out Indefinitely After Brutal NXT Attack

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 16, 2024

WWE Superstar Ivar Out Indefinitely After Brutal NXT Attack

WWE revealed today on social media that Viking Raider Ivar has sustained an injury following a brutal attack by Gallus. This attack occurred during Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA, where Gallus assaulted Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs, dominating the show’s conclusion. As a result, WWE announced that Ivar will be out indefinitely.

The severity of Ivar's injury appears to be genuine, as Apollo Crews has been named as his replacement in the ongoing WWE Speed tournament. Crews is now set to face Tyler Bate in the semifinals.

Chris Hemsworth Shares Uncertainty About Hulk Hogan Biopic's Future

Actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his roles in Thor, Avengers, and Rush, was cast as the iconic Hulk Hogan back in 2019, with Todd Phillips s [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 16, 2024 01:53PM


Tags: #wwe #viking raider #ivar

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87601/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π