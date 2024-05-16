WWE Superstar Ivar Out Indefinitely After Brutal NXT Attack

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE revealed today on social media that Viking Raider Ivar has sustained an injury following a brutal attack by Gallus. This attack occurred during Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA, where Gallus assaulted Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs, dominating the show’s conclusion. As a result, WWE announced that Ivar will be out indefinitely.

The severity of Ivar's injury appears to be genuine, as Apollo Crews has been named as his replacement in the ongoing WWE Speed tournament. Crews is now set to face Tyler Bate in the semifinals.

BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/8LDL9uGlMo — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2024