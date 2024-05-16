WWE Superstar Ivar Out Indefinitely After Brutal NXT Attack

WWE revealed today on social media that Viking Raider Ivar has sustained an injury following a brutal attack by Gallus. This attack occurred during Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA, where Gallus assaulted Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs, dominating the show’s conclusion. As a result, WWE announced that Ivar will be out indefinitely.
The severity of Ivar's injury appears to be genuine, as Apollo Crews has been named as his replacement in the ongoing WWE Speed tournament. Crews is now set to face Tyler Bate in the semifinals.
BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/8LDL9uGlMo— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2024
With @Ivar_WWE sidelined due to injury, @WWEApollo has received a second chance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament and will face Tyler Bate in the Semifinals this Wednesday on #WWESpeed! pic.twitter.com/tlRY9aJ9Up— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2024
⚡ Chris Hemsworth Shares Uncertainty About Hulk Hogan Biopic's Future
Actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his roles in Thor, Avengers, and Rush, was cast as the iconic Hulk Hogan back in 2019, with Todd Phillips s [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 16, 2024 01:53PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com