Chris Hemsworth Shares Uncertainty About Hulk Hogan Biopic's Future

Actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his roles in Thor, Avengers, and Rush, was cast as the iconic Hulk Hogan back in 2019, with Todd Phillips slated to direct. However, there has been little news about the movie's progress. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Hemsworth shared his uncertainty about the project's status.

"To work with Todd Phillips, who we discussed making that film with, would be an honor and a fantastic opportunity. I can’t say it’s officially happening yet. If there was a green light, I’d get to work on it," Hemsworth stated. He went on to explain the challenges of portraying a real-life character: "It’s a tricky thing to play a real-life character. I’ve done it once before, and people immediately have the measuring stick out and the critiques and so on. It’d be nerve-wracking, but if there’s a great script and a story to tell, I’d love to jump into it. But there’s nothing official at this point."

In the meantime, Hemsworth is busy with his latest project, Furiosa, which is set to hit theaters next weekend.