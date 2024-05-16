Saudi Arabia Negotiating with WWE to Host WrestleMania or Royal Rumble in 2026 or 2027

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and it looks like it could be expanding significantly.

This ongoing relationship pays WWE substantial amounts for hosting two shows annually in Saudi Arabia, with reports indicating the company earns around $50 million per show, according to SES.

Turki Alsheikh, the chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority, recently revealed to ESPN that both parties are discussing an "enhancement" to the current deal, with an announcement expected later this month. He expressed interest in bringing a major event like WrestleMania or Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour Wednesday, Alsheikh mentioned that discussions are underway with WWE about hosting WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble in 2026 or 2027. This would be unprecedented for either event.

While WWE has confirmed that next year’s WrestleMania will take place in Las Vegas, the locations for WrestleMania beyond 2025 remain unannounced.