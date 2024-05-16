Kevin Nash Denies Bias in AEW Criticisms: "I Don't Get a Paycheck from WWE"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Nash has been vocal about his criticisms of AEW, leading some fans to accuse him of bias. During the latest "Kliq This" podcast, Sean Oliver read a listener question accusing Nash of being "state media" for WWE because they allegedly pay him. Nash responded by clarifying that he's not on WWE's payroll and he's "not so sure" he's biased.

"I'm not on the payroll," Nash emphasized. "I don't get a paycheck from the WWE. I get royalties. I sell merchandise. I have a percentage of that. That pays me. I am no way on their payroll so you don't know what the f*ck you're talking about..."

Addressing his two best friends (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) booking WWE shows, Nash reiterated, "How do I get paid?"

On being accused of being "state media" for WWE, Nash added:

"What I said about R-Truth. Who books him? I don't think Tony Khan does." Sean Oliver noted Nash's criticism of WWE's use of Truth. Nash continued, "I'm not so sure I'm biased. I expect more out of the WWE."

Nash also commented on his approach to criticizing AEW: "What did we say last week? That we weren't going to pile on anymore on AEW because it was just too easy. Criticizing AEW is too easy so we're just not doing it."

Tony Khan recently addressed Nash's comments about Will Ospreay, stating, "I think Kevin Nash was a great wrestler. His opinions on wrestling I'm not sure I agree with them. He's had some takes on Will Ospreay that I definitely don't agree with. I'd be remiss if I don't bring that up. I think Will Ospreay is one of the best young wrestlers in the world. We're really fortunate to have Will Ospreay in AEW."