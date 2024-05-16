WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstars Contract Expiring In Two Weeks

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 16, 2024

There has been a recent surge of contract expirations in WWE, with Natalya's current deal set to end very soon.

It was recently reported that Becky Lynch’s WWE contract will expire in June 2024. At the time the story broke, she had not yet signed a new deal.

On Fightful’s The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp disclosed that Natalya’s WWE contract is nearing its end, stating,“Nattie is still set to be a free agent in a couple of weeks.”

Natalya signed with WWE in January 2007 and made her main roster debut in April 2008.

In nearly two decades with WWE, she has held the Divas Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Tamina.

