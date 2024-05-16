Latest Update on Asuka’s Condition After Being Pulled from 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE star Asuka was initially scheduled to face Lyra Valkyria in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. However, Dakota Kai stepped in to replace Asuka in the match against Valkyria.

In a video posted to YouTube, Asuka shared an update on her condition, saying:

"After the Backlash European tour, I had to take a break to treat my knee that had been hurting for a while. My partners Kairi [Sane] and Dakota [Kai] helped me a lot during this tour as I could not move at my best. I am very grateful to both of them."

Asuka reportedly injured her knee during the March 15th, 2024 edition of SmackDown but continued to compete until the 2024 Backlash PLE.